Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MSVB opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.