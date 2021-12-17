Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

