Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in November

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DDEJF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

