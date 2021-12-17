Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.