Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.