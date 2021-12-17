Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 5,526 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.70 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.