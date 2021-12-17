Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $294,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,597,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 157,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

