Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND opened at $53.06 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.