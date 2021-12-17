Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

