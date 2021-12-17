T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $246.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $253.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.76. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $394,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

