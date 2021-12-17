Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of ACRS opened at $13.54 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $829.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 493,962 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.