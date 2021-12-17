TheStreet Upgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to “B”

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

