Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance also posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.