Rupee 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Rupee has a market cap of $71,015.71 and $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

