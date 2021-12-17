Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,436.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.67 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.