Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,436.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.67 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.