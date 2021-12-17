Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $16,650.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.