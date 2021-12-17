Michael Troutman Sells 500 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) insider Michael Troutman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $18,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00.

ZWS stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

