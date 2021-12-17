Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 134.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock worth $163,734,689. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

