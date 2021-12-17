Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $153.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

