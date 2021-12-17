Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 39.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $45.36 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

