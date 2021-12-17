Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 257.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $326.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

