Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

