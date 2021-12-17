Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,392 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 31.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 332.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 91,638 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.