Intrua Financial LLC Buys 307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.