Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Separately, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGV opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

