Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

