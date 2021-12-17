Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $171.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.