Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,679 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.38 and a 200-day moving average of $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

