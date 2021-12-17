Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Shares of Alpine Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

