Crust Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010362 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00158109 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00553284 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.