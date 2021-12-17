CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $254,436.02 and $40.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.