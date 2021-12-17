BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.