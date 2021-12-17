DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $18.95 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $18,128.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $37,676.47 or 0.79777078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

