BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.04. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

