Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $452.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.