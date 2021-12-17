American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.00 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

