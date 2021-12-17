Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 203 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average is $264.17. The company has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

