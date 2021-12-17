Eukles Asset Management Trims Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.30 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.