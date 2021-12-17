37,205 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.