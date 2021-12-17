Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRLB opened at $50.30 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

