Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $328,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

