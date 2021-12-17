inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in inTEST were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in inTEST by 418.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

inTEST stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

