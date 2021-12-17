Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

