Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $9,678,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

