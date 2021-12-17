Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.43% of Acme United worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acme United by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 69.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Acme United stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

