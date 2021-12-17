POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Critical Analysis

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get AU Optronics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.86 -$608.06 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 57.64 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -14.00

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AU Optronics beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.