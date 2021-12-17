Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $5.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.36 on Friday. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SRAX by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.