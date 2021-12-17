Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 485 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $85.77 and a 12 month high of $145.40.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

