Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,086 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.23 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

