Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $102.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.00 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

